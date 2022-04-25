Jury finds Andre Jackson guilty in 2016 killing of 11-year-old Josue Flores

Example video title will go here for this video

The jury came to the verdict after just three hours of deliberations.

Josue was walking home from school in May 2016 when his killer attacked him and stabbed him more than 20 times .

The judge will handle sentencing, but it's unclear when the process will begin because the defense may need to bring in witnesses from out of town. Jackson's punishment ranges from five years to life in prison. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is pushing for life.

Prosecutors also called several residents who provided surveillance video to police. Those witnesses put stickers on a map showing where their cameras were in relation to Flores’ school and the crime scene.

Day one also featured more than 10 witnesses, including a pathologist who described Flores’ injuries in detail; the police officer who found Josue unresponsive after the attack; and a crime scene analyst.

The first day of Jackson's trial consisted of opening statements in which the prosecution laid out why they believed him to be guilty. Jackson's defense refuted the prosecution's claims.

A member of the FBI’s crime scene reconstruction unit told the court just 3 minutes and 11 seconds separate two previously unreleased videos showing the final moments of Flores’ life and the first glimpse at the possible killer, each recorded two blocks from the crime scene.

That man is seen walking, looking at his hands and putting on a green jacket.

The court also saw the first known video of the man investigators said matches the attacker’s description. The video was taken after the murder ... just two blocks away.

The new video shown in court was the last known video of Flores walking home from school just two blocks from where he died.

Day 3 : Witness testimony

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Four people took the stand on the third day of the trial. They said they saw and heard bits and pieces of what happened the day Josue was killed, but no single person saw it from start to finish.

The witnesses said they thought someone was just being roughed up, but found the little boy unconscious and covered in blood after his attacker ran away.

Another witness testified he heard the boy yelling, “Please, please, don’t kill me, take anything.”