DNA technology will be key as trial begins for man accused of stabbing 11-year-old Josue Flores 22 times

Prosecutors say DNA found on a jacket owned by Andre Jackson links him to the murder that shocked the city of Houston back in 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Nearly six years after 11-year-old Josue Flores was stabbed 22 times while walking him from school, the trial for alleged killer Andre Jackson got underway.

During opening statements, prosecutor Chris Conlon said surveillance video captured Jackson running near the murder scene and wearing the same distinctive green jacket found with him during his arrest.

The state says that jacket had DNA linking Jackson to the murder.

Defense attorney Justin Keiter disputed the quality of that DNA sample and pointed out it was previously found to be inconclusive, when prior murder charges against Jackson were dropped.

Keiter told the jury there’s no DNA from Jackson on Flores. But the state says new technology by a different lab linked Jackson's DNA.

Day one also featured more than 10 witnesses, including a pathologist who described Flores’ injuries in detail; the police officer who found Flores unresponsive after the attack; and a crime scene analyst.

At one point, a prosecutor pulled out two items found with Flores’ body to show jurors in the courtroom: The 11-year-old’s Marshall Middle School sweatshirt and his backpack with cuts along the straps.

Prosecutors also called several residents who provided surveillance video to police. Those witnesses put stickers on a map showing where their cameras were in relation to Flores’ school and the crime scene.

Throughout the day, Jackson followed along and occasionally took notes.

Several members of Flores’ Near Northside community watched the trial Monday.

“We’re feeling anxious,” said Stella Mireles-Walters, who founded Safe Walk Home in response to Flores’ murder. “Our hearts are beating faster. We finally have the day in court for the family and for the community. Not only did it rip the heart of the family, but it also created so much anxious moments.”

The Flores family is asking for privacy.

Visiting Judge Denise Collins is only allowing media to only shoot video through the court’s window during opening statements and closing arguments. She is not permitting audio recording or live streaming.