Andre Jackson trial day 4: Prosecutors show interrogation video

Jackson admitted to investigators that he’s the man shown in surveillance images heading away from the murder scene, but continued to deny that he killed Flores.

HOUSTON — On day four of the trial of Andre Jackson, prosecutors played video of detectives interviewing him shortly after his arrest for allegedly killing 11-year-old Josue Flores in 2016.

We heard Jackson defend himself in his own words in a video of a police interrogation that was played for the jury.

He admitted to investigators that he’s the man shown in surveillance images heading away from the murder scene but continued to deny accusations that he killed Flores.

When he was asked why he ran from the scene, he said he was afraid of retaliation.

"Wouldn’t you run if you just seen someone die?" he said in the video. "I obviously did not kill this kid."

"What am I gonna kill a kid for?" he said later in the video.

Flores' sister, Guadalupe, was seen in court for the first time on day four of the trial. She told reporters she wanted to put herself together and spread what her brother would have wanted - positivity - no matter what the outcome of the trial is.

"It’s been horrible, but we can’t let that bring us down," she said. "That’s the same reason why I’m here.”

Moments ago, Guadalupe Flores spoke outside the courtroom during Day 4 of trial in the murder of her 11-year-old brother, Josue.



Guadalupe's father, Juan Sr., has been in court all week.

“We’re like so hurt still. At the end of the day, we don’t have time to even talk about the details, honestly,” he said.

Jose Vega with LULAC said he's upset over Jackson's demeanor in the courtroom.

“Four or five times that he already turns around and smiles and laughs over nonsense,” Vega said.

According to Vega, he and LULAC are there to support the Flores family no matter the outcome of the trial.