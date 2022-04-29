State forensics experts testify during day 5 of Andre Jackson murder trial

Jackson is accused of stabbing 11-year-old Josue Flores 22 times as the boy walked home from school in 2016.

HOUSTON — The prosecution's forensics experts took the stand Friday for the first time in the murder trial of Andre Jackson.

Tanya Dean, a Texas Department of Public Safety DNA forensic analyst, testified the DNA on Jackson’s belongings was “inconclusive” when first tested. That’s why Jackson’s murder charge was initially dropped in 2017.

However, Sgt. Richard Rodriguez, a supervisor for Houston Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide division, testified he later had the sample sent to a Florida lab that had newer technology.

Jackson was re-charged with murder in 2019.

Prosecutors say the DNA in question was on the green jacket Jackson was seen wearing in surveillance video.

During a police interrogation video taken shortly after Jackson’s arrest in 2016 and played again Friday, Jackson admitted to detectives he is the man seen running away from the direction of the murder scene just minutes after it happened on surveillance video.

However, Jackson said he did not kill Flores.

Carlos Rodriguez, a Houston defense attorney with more than 20 years of experience, told KHOU 11 that precision is key when dealing with DNA.

“There are approximately about 16, what’s called ‘loci’, or locations, where DNA, what’s called ‘alleles’ can come out,” said Rodriguez. “Those come out in numbers, and out of those 16 locations, let’s say every single one of them match except for one. There’s just one number that’s off. Well, scientifically and technically, that means the DNA does not match.”

Rodriguez is not involved in this case.

Jackson’s lawyers told jurors earlier in the week their witness will explain how the DNA is, in their words, “so miniscule”, that they “won’t be able to convict”.

Two of the three witnesses on the defense list are labeled as forensic experts.