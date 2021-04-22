Stabbing victim found dead in the middle of 610 Loop frontage road

His name has not been released, but police said he was in his 40s.

HOUSTON — A wrecker driver found a man dead in a southwest Houston roadway early Thursday morning, police said.

Lt. E. Pavel said the discovery was made around 2 a.m. along the 610 Loop frontage road near Braeswood Boulevard.

The wrecker driver said they saw the man staggering in the roadway, so he let nearby officers know. When the driver returned to the scene, the man was dead in the middle of the road.

Police said it appeared the man had a stab wound to the chest area. His name has not been released, but police said he was in his 40s.

An investigation is currently underway.