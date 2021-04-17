Cranishia Jackson was found shot to death inside a vehicle. Houston police need your help finding her killer

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help identifying the suspect responsible for murdering a woman in March in southeast Houston.
Cranishia Jackson's body was found inside a vehicle on March 13 in the 5300 block of Almeda Genoa Road. Police said she was shot multiple times.
The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have no information on the suspect.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case. You can call 713-222-8477 if you have any tips or submit tips online through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
