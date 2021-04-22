Residents told police they heard nearly a dozen shots. The two vehicles then left in separate directions.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for suspects in two vehicles after someone opened fire on a teenager and his friend late Wednesday.

Lt. E. Pavel said it was about 11 p.m. when the gunfire rang out in the 8400 block of Broadway on the city's southeast side.

The first officers on the scene found a 16-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the neck. A friend he was with was no longer at the scene, but investigators believe that person may have been shot as well.

Investigators were told the two were sitting outside when a red Mercedes and an unknown white vehicle pulled up to them. Words were exchanged, and then the shots were fired.

Residents told police they heard nearly a dozen rounds fired. The two vehicles then left in separate directions.

A motive for the shooting is not known, but police believe the killers may be connected to gangs.

Police said just last week they responded to another shooting about a block away, and those victims were also ambushed in a similar fashion.

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.