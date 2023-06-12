How extreme Houston heat takes a toll on your vehicle

Triple-digit temperatures can do damage to cars.

HOUSTON — Let's face it, Texans know a thing or two about a heat wave. We also know triple-digit temperatures can hit the human body hard. Did you know those extreme temperatures also affect your car?

According to AAA, that’s because heat interferes with your vehicle’s ability to operate, making pretty much every part of your car work harder.

One of the big problems is the battery. Extreme heat affects the chemical process inside the battery, making it harder for it to hold a charge and produce power.

Other problem areas include your tires. AAA said high temperatures can affect tire pressure, causing uneven wear on your tires. That increases the likelihood of a blowout, especially when pavement temperatures are high.

The hot weather can also affect starting your car when an engine is too hot and fuel does not circulate as well. That can mean your car struggles to start.

So what can you do?

If possible, park in the shade. Also, give your car a check-up. That means checking your battery twice a year.

Keep an eye on your tire pressure, take a reading once a month, and do it after it’s been sitting a while.

It’s easier for your car to keep cool if the coolant is working well. So check levels and make sure it hasn’t degraded.