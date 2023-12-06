Houston heating up this week | What you need to know about staying safe, cool, power grid conditions

Heat index, or "feels like," temperatures will reach 110 by the end of the week.

HOUSTON — Southeast Texas is getting ready for record heat this week. Triple-digit highs are expected by mid-week with “feels like” temps reaching close to 110 degrees.

What you need to know

Expect to see highs reach 100 degrees by Wednesday.

Typically, Houston does not reach triple-digit highs until July.

Residents need to stay safe and be on the lookout for signs of heat stroke.

Be sure not to leave children or pets in cars. A hot car can turn deadly very quickly

The City of Houston plans to open 22 cooling centers.

ERCOT is expecting record power demand and may ask for conservation.

What is causing extreme heat in Texas?

A ridge of high pressure expanding north out of Mexico will be the main driver of our weather for the foreseeable future. This will lead to record-challenging if not record-breaking heat.

The heatwave is expected to last from June 15 to June 21. According to Meteorologist Chita Craft, expect to see hot and dry conditions for at least the next 10 days.

What is a Heat Advisory?

The National Weather Service is expected to issue a Heat Advisory this week as highs continue to climb each day.

According to the NWS, a Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions.

Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don't take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.

Houston opening cooling centers

The City of Houston officials are rolling out a series of measures to help people beat the heat.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Health Department, Harris County Precinct 2, and Reliant Energy are teaming up to open 22 cooling centers across the city.

They will provide more information during a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The program will include portable air-conditioning units for Houston seniors and families who don't have the means to cool their homes.

ERCOT projecting record energy demand

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is forecasting Texas will blow past its record-high demand for energy this week.

While energy experts said they don't expect outages this week, it is possible the state grid regulator will ask Texans to conserve power at some point.

According to a report from KHOU 11's sister station WFAA, the record demand for ERCOT is 80,038 MW, which was set on July 20 of last year when Texas set records 11 different times.

ERCOT expected peak demand this summer to pass that, hitting 82,739 MW.

Now, in just the second week of June, forecasts as of Sunday evening are for a peak of 82,278 MW at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

ERCOT has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

This is a real-time look at the supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.

There are several more real-time monitors that you can check on ERCOT's site, including system-wide demand, solar, current prices, and more.

Tips for staying cool in a heatwave

With summer just beginning, here are some tips on staying safe as the temperatures rise.

If you're outside, remember to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen regularly and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that high body temperatures from heat stroke can lead to organs shutting down, brain damage, or even death.

Prevent heat-related illnesses

Drink lots of water.

If you’re working or exercising outside, limit it to early morning or the evening when it’s cooler.

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health

Interior car temperature

Always check your backseat for children and pets before locking your car and heading inside.

A child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult's. For kids, heat stroke can start when the body temperature reaches 104. A 107-degree body temperature is deadly.

Car temperatures can climb by 19 degrees in just 10 minutes.

Many hot car deaths can be prevented by teaching your kids these four things.

How to unbuckle their car seat.

How to honk the horn.

How to turn on flashers or hazard lights.

How to unlock the front doors, if the child lock is on the back doors.