TIMELINE: Strong to severe storms expected Saturday night

HOUSTON — If you have any outdoor plans late Saturday night, you may want to reconsider.

That's because the forecast suggests strong to severe thunderstorms to move into our area.

The biggest threats with this system are strong, gusty winds and hail -- similar to what we experienced Thursday.

Much of the Houston area is under a Level 2 storm threat. What does that mean?

That means scattered strong to severe storms are possible, though they'd likely be short-lived.

The coastal areas are under a Level 1 storm threat, meaning isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Storms would likely be limited in how long they last, how much area they cover and how intense they become.

Timeline of Saturday's severe weather

Saturday, 9 p.m. -- Showers and storms start pushing in from the north.

Sunday, 1 a.m. -- Storms make their way into downtown Houston.

Sunday, 3 a.m. -- Storms start to fizzle out of the area.

Once the storms move out, things will start to really warm up. Computer models continue to suggest that highs could reach the triple digits by the end of next week.

