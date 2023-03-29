Final Four weekend weather: What to expect in Houston

HOUSTON — WIth around 75,000 visitors expected in Houston for Final Four weekend and plenty of events in and around downtown, the weather is going to be key! And there is rain in the Houston forecast, so for those traveling here to see UConn, Miami, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State play for a national college basketball championship, here's what you need to know.
According to meteorologist Tim Pandajis, there is a weak cold front arriving by Friday evening. That'll bring a slightly greater storm chance. But as of now, models have been in agreement on keeping that activity well north of downtown.
The risk for both rain and lightning at this time is low.
Houston weather Friday
- RAIN CHANCES: 30% isolated showers - isolated storms, mainly north late evening.
- Partly cloudy to partly sunny, it will be WINDY, gusts to 30mph possible
- HIGHS: Mid-80s & very humid
Houston weather Saturday
- RAIN CHANCES: 30% isolated shower or storm possible
- Partly cloudy, hot & humid
- HIGHS: Mid-80s & very humid
Houston weather Sunday
- RAIN CHANCES: 30% isolated shower or storm possible late, especially to our north
- Partly cloudy, a tad less hot
- HIGHS: Low to mid-80s
Houston weather Monday
- RAIN CHANCES: 20%, isolated chance early
- Partly Cloudy, hot and humid
- HIGHS: Upper 80s