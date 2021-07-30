HOW TO TEXAS | How does 2021 Houston Restaurant Weeks work?

This weeks-long culinary celebration stretches from Aug. 1 to Sept. 6.

HOUSTON — It’s basically a foodie’s holiday: the return of Houston Restaurant Weeks. This weeks-long culinary celebration stretches from Aug. 1 to Sept. 6. It’s a great opportunity to try new places, treat yourself to meals that might be out of your budget normally and raise money for the Houston Food Bank.

Here’s the breakdown of how that works: If you pay $49 for a dinner, $5 gets donated. A $35 dinner results in a $3 donation. And $20 lunches and brunches earn $1. Remember, every dollar donated means the food bank can provide three meals.

More than 200 locations are participating in the event. You can check out the full list on HoustonRestaurantWeeks.com.

When you do, note the letters next to the restaurant name. That will tell you if it’s participating in brunch, lunch or dinner.

You can click on an individual restaurant to see the menu. For example, at Urban Eats, $35 gets you a choice off the first course list, then the second, then the third.