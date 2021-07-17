Houston Restaurant Weeks release 2021 restaurant list

The city's monthlong dining experience begins August 1.

HOUSTON — the most anticipated cuisine showcase of the year has returned for another season, Houston Restaurant Weeks has recently released its list of restaurant participants for the 2021 season.

It's a monthlong dining experience featuring curated menu deals at longtime favorites like Cyclone Anaya's and new comers like Kin Dee Thai Cuisine.

Houston Restaurant Weeks will run from Aug. 1 through Sept. 6. Enjoy multi-course breakfast, brunch and lunch deals for $20 and dinner deals for $35 or $49.

This year's participants include the following:

Alice Blue

Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar

Ambrosia

Amerigo’s Grille

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

B.B. Lemon

B&B Butchers and Restaurant

Babin’s Seafood House

Barcelona Restaurant and Lounge

Batanga

Bisou Continental Cuisine

Bistro Menil

Blue Onyx Bistro

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Brasserie du Parc

Brennan’s of Houston

Brenner’s Steakhouse

Brenner’s Steakhouse On The Bayou

Brix Wine Cellars

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Cadillac Bar

Cafe Benedicte

Café Rabelais

Carrabba’s – The Original on Kirby

Casa Do Brasil

City Cellars HTX

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

Craft Pita

Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex Kitchen

Da Gama Canteen

Del Frisco’s Grille – The Woodlands

Eighteen36

El Big Bad

El Meson Spanish Restaurant

Étoile Cuisine et Bar

Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine

Fadi’s Mediterranean – Dairy Ashford & Westheimer

Federal American Grill

Fegen’s

Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar

Fielding’s Wood Grill

Fratelli’s Ristorante

Grace’s

Grotto Downtown

Grotto Ristorante

Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace

Hearsay Market Square

Hearsay On The Green

Indianola

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

Jonathan’s the Rub

Joyce’s Seafood & Steaks

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

King Ranch Texas Kitchen

Kokai Sushi and Lounge

KP’s Kitchen

La Griglia

La Table Houston

Landry’s Seafood House

Le Colonial

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

Lynn’s Steakhouse

Maison Pucha Bistro

Mastrantos

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Max’s Wine Dive

McCormick & Schmick’s

Merlion Restaurant

Morton’s Grille

Napoli’s Wine Cafe

NoPo Café, Market & Bar

Oporto Fooding House & Wine

Osso & Kristalla

Ouisie’s Table

Patagonia Grill & Cafe

Peli Peli South African Kitchen

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Phat Eatery

Piatto Ristorante

Post Oak Grill

Potente

Rainbow Lodge

Rattan Pan-Asian Bistro & Wine Bar

Roma Ristorante

Roost Restaurant

Saltgrass

State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Steamboat House

Sushi King

The Annie Café & Bar

The Grove

The Melting Pot

The Nash

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Palm

The Tasting Room Wine Cafe – Town & Country

Tony’s

Tourao Brazilian Churrasqueria/Steakhouse

Traveler’s Table

TRIBUTE at The Houstonian

Urban Eats

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

Vino & Vinyl

Weights + Measures

White Elm Cafe

Willie G’s Seafood

Xin Chào

Yi Peng Thai Dining

Zammittis Italian Ristorante

Find the full list of locations here on the Houston Restaurant Weeks website.