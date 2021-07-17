Houston Restaurant Weeks release 2021 restaurant list

HOUSTON — the most anticipated cuisine showcase of the year has returned for another season, Houston Restaurant Weeks has recently released its list of restaurant participants for the 2021 season.
It's a monthlong dining experience featuring curated menu deals at longtime favorites like Cyclone Anaya's and new comers like Kin Dee Thai Cuisine.
Houston Restaurant Weeks will run from Aug. 1 through Sept. 6. Enjoy multi-course breakfast, brunch and lunch deals for $20 and dinner deals for $35 or $49.
This year's participants include the following:
- Alice Blue
- Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar
- Ambrosia
- Amerigo’s Grille
- Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
- B.B. Lemon
- B&B Butchers and Restaurant
- Babin’s Seafood House
- Barcelona Restaurant and Lounge
- Batanga
- Bisou Continental Cuisine
- Bistro Menil
- Blue Onyx Bistro
- Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
- Brasserie du Parc
- Brennan’s of Houston
- Brenner’s Steakhouse
- Brenner’s Steakhouse On The Bayou
- Brix Wine Cellars
- Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
- Cadillac Bar
- Cafe Benedicte
- Café Rabelais
- Carrabba’s – The Original on Kirby
- Casa Do Brasil
- City Cellars HTX
- Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
- Craft Pita
- Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex Kitchen
- Da Gama Canteen
- Del Frisco’s Grille – The Woodlands
- Eighteen36
- El Big Bad
- El Meson Spanish Restaurant
- Étoile Cuisine et Bar
- Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine
- Fadi’s Mediterranean – Dairy Ashford & Westheimer
- Federal American Grill
- Fegen’s
- Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
- Fielding’s Wood Grill
- Fratelli’s Ristorante
- Grace’s
- Grotto Downtown
- Grotto Ristorante
- Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
- Hearsay Market Square
- Hearsay On The Green
- Indianola
- Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse
- Jonathan’s the Rub
- Joyce’s Seafood & Steaks
- Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
- King Ranch Texas Kitchen
- Kokai Sushi and Lounge
- KP’s Kitchen
- La Griglia
- La Table Houston
- Landry’s Seafood House
- Le Colonial
- Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
- Lynn’s Steakhouse
- Maison Pucha Bistro
- Mastrantos
- Mastro’s Steakhouse
- Max’s Wine Dive
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Merlion Restaurant
- Morton’s Grille
- Napoli’s Wine Cafe
- NoPo Café, Market & Bar
- Oporto Fooding House & Wine
- Osso & Kristalla
- Ouisie’s Table
- Patagonia Grill & Cafe
- Peli Peli South African Kitchen
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
- Phat Eatery
- Piatto Ristorante
- Post Oak Grill
- Potente
- Rainbow Lodge
- Rattan Pan-Asian Bistro & Wine Bar
- Roma Ristorante
- Roost Restaurant
- Saltgrass
- State Fare Kitchen & Bar
- Steamboat House
- Sushi King
- The Annie Café & Bar
- The Grove
- The Melting Pot
- The Nash
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- The Palm
- The Tasting Room Wine Cafe – Town & Country
- Tony’s
- Tourao Brazilian Churrasqueria/Steakhouse
- Traveler’s Table
- TRIBUTE at The Houstonian
- Urban Eats
- Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse
- Vino & Vinyl
- Weights + Measures
- White Elm Cafe
- Willie G’s Seafood
- Xin Chào
- Yi Peng Thai Dining
- Zammittis Italian Ristorante
Find the full list of locations here on the Houston Restaurant Weeks website.
Houston Restaurant Weeks started back in 2003 and remains one of the city's largest fundraising project, benefiting the Houston Food Bank. Organizers have raised more than $16 million over the years.