MacKenzie Scott gave money to these Houston-area groups in nearly $4.2B charity spree

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, gave $18 million to YMCA of Greater Houston and $50 million to Prairie View A&M University.

HOUSTON — Christmas came early to several Houston-area based organization this year when they received a substantial donation from MacKenzie Scott, a notable philanthropist and the former wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Scott announced in a blog post Tuesday she had donated an estimated $4.16 billon in recent months to 384 organizations across the United States, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

"This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," Scott wrote. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."

She didn't choose these organizations alone. Scott said she recruited a team of advisers to evaluate 6,490 groups, of which she picked 384 organizations out of the 822 recommended.

The donations went out to various non-profits— from legal aid groups and foodbanks to diversifying education and coronavirus relief funds— throughout all 50 states.

Scott didn't breakdown how much money was donated to each organization, but it's been confirmed a $50 million gift went to Prairie View A&M University and $18 million to YMCA of Greater Houston.

"I was stunned and, for a time, speechless," PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons said. "At first, I thought I had surely misheard the amount and I asked them to repeat it. They clarified it would be 50. Five-zero million."

The university confirmed it was the largest donation in the university's 144-year history and made the PVAMU endowment one of the biggest for a Historically Black College or University.

Here is a full list of the organizations based in the Houston area:

Easterseals of Greater Houston

Goodwill Houston

Meals on Wheels Montgomery County

YMCA of Greater Houston

South East Texas Food Bank (Beaumont, Texas)

Prairie View A&M University

YWCA of Lubbock