Houston Food Bank has distributed more than 270 million pounds of food since start of pandemic

HOUSTON — One thing we've learned from this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is that not all heroes wear capes.

We've seen Superman and Superwoman appear in the form of medical professionals, grocery store works, delivery truck drivers and those who volunteered their time, belongings and money to help those most in need.

One institution that needs constant recognition for its continued efforts in helping families who have been gravely impacted is the Houston Food Bank.

In the first 11 months of the pandemic, the food bank distributed 272,380,275 pounds of food.

Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene said the food bank is serving more than 80,000 families per week across 18 counties in Southeast Texas through a network of 1,500 community partners.

“We have all been through an unimaginable year, one filled with challenges and uncertainty, but also with kindness and community,” says Brian Greene, president/CEO of Houston Food Bank. “More people have needed more help than ever, and we have seen Houstonians come together in amazing ways, and the support the community has given to Houston Food Bank has allowed us to provide food for better lives in a year of great difficulty.”

Their visits helped increase donations to serve their partners, but the high demand still exists and the food bank says help is limited.

Due to the pandemic, volunteers have been scarce and the food bank has been hiring temporary labor to make sure families get the food and supplies they need.

Whether it is food, money or time, there are many ways to give to the Houston Food Bank and families in need.

Visit the Houston Food Banks's website for more information or call 713-223-3700.