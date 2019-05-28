Editor's note: The video above is from May 27 -- "Here's the scoop on Kealia Ohai!

HOUSTON -- If you were unplugged from social media and the news over the holiday weekend, let us get you caught up: Texans star J.J. Watt and Dash captain Kealia Ohai are getting married!

J.J. tweeted photos Sunday of him popping the big question with the caption "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes."

But that wasn’t the only surprise for Kealia.

On Instagram Monday night, she posted part two of the story to Instagram. Check out the video below.

“Can’t explain how thankful and happy I am feeling. JJ surprised me by flying in my family and best friends to celebrate our engagement. I was so excited and shocked all I could do was cry. Thank you so much @jjwatt I am the luckiest girl in the world and will never ever forget this special day. I love you all so much.”

A video showed her hugging her family and friends shortly after arriving home.

J.J., 30, and Kealia, 27, have been dating since 2016. Some on social media are saying their marriage will be “Houston’s royal wedding.”

Several celebrities reacted to the news of the engagement, including Justin Timberlake, who joked that the two were texting and J.J. never even brought it up!

And Huffington Post reports Arnold Schwarzenegger offered to officiate the wedding.

J.J. is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. He also raised millions of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief. Kealia plays for the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League since her debut in 2014.

