CONROE, Texas — What better way to get an "A" on a school project than a celebrity endorsement?

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is helping one Conroe ISD kid make the grade.

A Conroe ISD teacher tweeted at Watt saying her student chose him as part of their advertising project for "energy chips."

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and Watt gave the kid’s project a thumbs up.

Could Watt be the new pitchman for this snack? We'll let you be the judge!

