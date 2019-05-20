Editor's Note: The above video is from 2016 when we reported an update on Cristian Beasley's health.

HOUSTON - When we first told you about Cristian Beasley, he was a 12-year-old battling leukemia by using a robot named Watt that went to elementary school for him.

Then he received a surprise visit from his robot’s namesake, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, in 2013. Beasley says it helped save his life.

"If it wasn't for J.J., I probably wouldn't have had much of a fight," Beasley said when he was 15 years old. "He made me want to fight."

Beasley, who was declared cancer-free in 2016 after fighting cancer for three years, graduated from high school this weekend.

“Want to wish a massive congratulations to my friend @CristianBeasley on graduating from high school this past weekend. We first met back in 2013 when he had leukemia and utilized a robot (which he named Watt) to still attend school during treatments. I’m proud of you man!!!” the Texans star tweeted Monday morning.

Beasley responded to the tweet:"I couldn't appreciate you more J.J.! Love you big bro!"

After he was declared cancer-free, Beasley mentioned the words No. 99 wrote on a football he gave him during their initial meeting and how they fueled him with his second chance at life.

"Nothing can bring me down now," Beasley said. "I'm invincible."

You sure are. Congratulations, Cristian!

