HOUSTON — While you may be asking who is Kealia Ohia, the Houston Dash star, who is now engaged to JJ Watt, made a name for herself long before she started dating the Houston Texans superstar.

Kealia is named after a beach in Hawaii, which is where her dad was born. Kealia was born in Draper, Utah on January 31, 1992, making her 27 years old. Kealia is a professional soccer player. She’s been playing for Houston Dash for about 5 years. She was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft. She's also a member of the US Women's National Soccer Team. She led the U.S. U-20 women’s national team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2012 by scoring the winning goal against Germany. Kealia attended the University of North Carolina where she majored in journalism and mass communication. Her older sister, Megan Cushing, is married to Brian Cushing, a former Houston Texans player. Brian is now a strength and conditioning coach for the Texans. Kealia is legally blind in one eye.

