HOUSTON — While you may be asking who is Kealia Ohia, the Houston Dash star, who is now engaged to JJ Watt, made a name for herself long before she started dating the Houston Texans superstar.

  1. Kealia is named after a beach in Hawaii, which is where her dad was born. Kealia was born in Draper, Utah on January 31, 1992, making her 27 years old. 
  2. Kealia is a professional soccer player. She’s been playing for Houston Dash for about 5 years. She was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft. She's also a member of the US Women's National Soccer Team. She led the U.S. U-20 women’s national team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2012 by scoring the winning goal against Germany.
  3. Kealia attended the University of North Carolina where she majored in journalism and mass communication. 
  4. Her older sister, Megan Cushing, is married to Brian Cushing, a former Houston Texans player. Brian is now a strength and conditioning coach for the Texans.
  5. Kealia is legally blind in one eye.

You can learn more about Kealia by following her on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

Photos: Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt
01 / 12
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFL - J. J. Watt of the Huston Texans, right, and Kealia Ohai arrives at the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
02 / 12
J. J. Watt, left, and Kealia Ohai arrive at the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
03 / 12
United States' Kealia Ohai (7) is congratulated by teammate Samantha Mewis after scoring a goal in her first appearance with the national team in the second half during an international friendly soccer match against Switzerland, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
04 / 12
Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
05 / 12
Justin Timberlake, left, Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, center, and soccer player Kealia Ohai watch the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
06 / 12
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his girlfriend Kealia Ohai look out the window at the line waiting for distribution of relief supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Houston. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised millions of dollars to help those affected by the storm. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
07 / 12
Romania midfielder Stefania Vatafu, left, and United States forward Kealia Ohai go after the ball during the first half of an exhibition soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
08 / 12
United States forward Kealia Ohai, left, and Romania midfielder Andreea Voicu battle for the ball during the first half of an exhibition soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
09 / 12
Singer Justin Timberlake, J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and soccer player Kealia Ohai, from left, watch the second half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
10 / 12
J. J. Watt of the Huston Texans, right, and Kealia Ohai arrives at the 7th Annual NFL Honors at the Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
11 / 12
Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt and his girlfriend, soccer player Kealia Ohai, stop for an interview on the red carpet during the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year awards ceremony in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Watt raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Jake Seiner)
12 / 12
during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)