HOUSTON — While you may be asking who is Kealia Ohia, the Houston Dash star, who is now engaged to JJ Watt, made a name for herself long before she started dating the Houston Texans superstar.
- Kealia is named after a beach in Hawaii, which is where her dad was born. Kealia was born in Draper, Utah on January 31, 1992, making her 27 years old.
- Kealia is a professional soccer player. She’s been playing for Houston Dash for about 5 years. She was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2014 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft. She's also a member of the US Women's National Soccer Team. She led the U.S. U-20 women’s national team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2012 by scoring the winning goal against Germany.
- Kealia attended the University of North Carolina where she majored in journalism and mass communication.
- Her older sister, Megan Cushing, is married to Brian Cushing, a former Houston Texans player. Brian is now a strength and conditioning coach for the Texans.
- Kealia is legally blind in one eye.
You can learn more about Kealia by following her on social media: Twitter and Instagram.
