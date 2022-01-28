x
Funeral arrangements announced for HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez

HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was killed when he was struck during a hit-and-run crash.

HOUSTON — Funeral details have been released for fallen Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez, the Harris County Sheriff's officer who was killed when he was struck during a hit-and-run crash. 

The funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Woodlands Church, located at 1 Fellowship Dr, The Woodlands. It begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. 

A public visitation will start at 10 a.m. 

The burial will follow the funeral at Klein Memorial Park on FM 2920 in Tomball

Sgt. Gutierrez died after being struck by a vehicle while working a second job escorting an oversized load along Beltway 8 in east Harris County early Monday. 

The driver did not stop but was later arrested.

Gutierrez was honored three days after his passing with a procession and vigil.

Since June 2020, Sgt. Gutierrez served as a supervisor in the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division. 

Sgt. Gutierrez started with the sheriff's office in 2002 and previously served as a detention officer, patrol deputy, and accident investigator.

“Anytime we lose a law enforcement hero, it is not just the department that suffers but the entire community’s loss,” the sheriff said. 

Credit: HCSO
HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was a 20-year veteran who had spent 13 years with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

