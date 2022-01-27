'I’m disappointed' | Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reacts to suspect in deadly hit-and-run being released on bond

HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez died when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver while he was escorting an oversized load on Beltway 8 in east Harris County.

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says he was disappointed that the suspect in the deadly crash that killed a sergeant was released on bond.

"At a personal level I’m disappointed," the sheriff said Thursday morning. “You know impaired driving... The suspicion of impaired driving... The killing of a peace officer is all extremely serious and should be handled accordingly to that same magnitude within our court, so I hope that's the ultimate outcome."

The sheriff made the comments prior to the start of the procession for HSCO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez as he was escorted to a funeral home in southwest Houston.

Sgt. Gutierrez died when he was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Monday as he was working an off-duty job escorting an oversized load on the East Beltway 8.

The 45-year-old sergeant was helping to direct traffic and off his motorcycle when deputies say 40-year-old Lavilla Spry hit him with her car and took off. According to court documents, she displayed signs of intoxication and was later arrested.

She is charged with intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and evading in a motor vehicle.

Her bond was set at $275,000. Her bond conditions include an interlock device on any vehicle she drives, she must get permission to drive anywhere, she can't leave Harris County, can't have contact with the victim's family, can't go anywhere alcohol is served and is subject to alcohol and drug testing.

She bonded out of jail Wednesday.

A vigil for Sgt. Gutierrez will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the East Aldine Amphitheatre located at 2909 Amphitheatre Drive in Houston.