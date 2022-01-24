x
'Heartbroken by your loss Romo' | Condolences pour in for fallen HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez has served with Harris County Sheriff's Office for the last 13 years. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The community is yet again mourning the loss of another Houston-area law enforcement officer. 

Harris County Sheriff Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez died Monday after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run crash. Gutierrez was conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort along the Beltway 8 service road near Tidwell when he was hit by a female driver, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

The driver did not stop after the crash but was later arrested. 

Condolences have been pouring in since the news of Gutierrez's passing, from local law enforcement agencies to local leaders. 

Guiterrez has been in law enforcement for nearly 20 years and has served with HCSO for about 13. 

Sheriff Gonzalez was one of the first people to send his condolences to Guiterrez's family, which include his wife and three children.

HCSO Assistant Chief Mike Lee shared a picture of Sheriff Gonzalez and Guiterrez and asked the community to keep his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers. 

Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, calls HCSO sergeant's death 'unacceptale'