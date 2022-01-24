What we know about HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, who was killed early Monday

HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez is survived by his wife and three children, including a daughter who is set to get married in less than two months.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston-area law enforcement officers are mourning the loss of one of their own for the second straight day.

HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was a 20-year law enforcement veteran who spent 13 years with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He died when he was struck during a hit-and-run crash while working a second job escorting a large load along Beltway 8 in east Harris County early Monday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the sergeant’s peers “spoke glowingly” of him. He was assigned to the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division.

“Anytime we lose a law enforcement hero, it is not just the department that suffers but the entire community’s loss,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff asked the community to continue to support law enforcement as they grieve the loss of another officer after a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was gunned down over the weekend.

“We’re grieving, we’ll get through this,” the sheriff said. “It is incredibly hard when we lose a public servant that has given their entire life in service to the Harris County community.”

Sheriff Gonzalez went on to describe Sgt. Gutierrez as being an “excellent” sergeant who gave exemplary service and was an excellent deputy prior to that.

Sgt. Gutierrez is survived by his wife and three children – a daughter and two sons.

“He was loved by many. Family’s grieving, his daughter is set to get married in less than two months,” the sheriff said. “There is just no word to describe what they are going through right now. We’re doing everything we can to lift them up in support and prayer as we get through this as an agency and a community.”

Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said he worked with Sgt. Gutierrez.

“This sergeant is someone I have known personally for a long, long time,” Teare said. “When you have crashes like this, we’re on these scenes, day in and day out. When it is somebody close to you, it adds an even larger layer to it.”

