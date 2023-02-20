Barbecue cookoff, Go Texan Day and Rodeo Parade coming up this weekend

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off on Tues., Feb. 28, and there are several big events leading up to opening day.

HOUSTON — It's almost time to kick up your heels and party with your boots on at RodeoHouston! Opening Day is Tuesday, Feb. 28.

There are several big events this week leading up to the Rodeo, including the BBQ Cookoff Thursday through Saturday, Go Texan Day on Friday and the Rodeo Parade on Saturday.

World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

Thursday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More than 250 barbecue teams from around Texas and all over the world will compete in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park.

Over the course of three days, teams battle for the best brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan, and Dutch Oven Desserts.

While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues.

The Garden: Texas country artists

Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon: Variety of live performers and DJs

Chuckwagon: Brisket plate with chips and beans included in admission price

The carnival is also open with rides, games and food.

Ticket prices

Adults, 13 and up: $20

Children, 3 to 12: $10

Kids under 2 are free

Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day

Friday, Feb. 24

Go Texan Day is a citywide celebration of our Western heritage and the unofficial kickoff of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. From schools to businesses, Houstonians are encouraged to embrace their inner cowboys and cowgirls by wearing Western attire.

At 11 a.m. Friday, everyone is invited to Hermann Square at City Hall for a Rodeo Roundup that includes Mayor Sylvester Turner's Go Texan proclamation.

The event includes free barbecue sandwiches, live music and a chance to take a photo on top of a longhorn steer.

Trail Rides arrive in Houston

Friday, Feb. 24

Friday is also the day horses and wagons from 10 trail rides from around Texas will make their way through city streets to Memorial Park where they'll have an awards ceremony and camp out.

They'll saddle up Saturday morning to head downtown for the Rodeo Parade.

This 70-year-old tradition keeps Western heritage alive in the nation’s fourth largest city.

Rodeo Run

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9:10 a.m.

The annual Rodeo Run takes place before the parade in downtown Houston.

There's a wheelchair race followed by the 5K and 10K elite, 10K timed and 5K timed events.

The ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run will run the entire parade route and can be seen on Allen Parkway from I-45 to Shepherd/Kirby.

Downtown Rodeo Parade

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade is one of HLSR's most cherished traditions dating back to 1938.

Floats, bands and hundreds of men and women on horseback march through the concrete canyons of downtown Houston Saturday morning.

Legendary barrelman and rodeo clown Leon Coffee is this year's grand marshal.

The event is free.

