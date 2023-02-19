Independence Trailriders making their way to Houston for RodeoHouston

Ten trailrides in all will head to Memorial Park before Saturday's RodeoHouston Parade!

HOUSTON — A good number trailrides got rolling Saturday morning on their way to Memorial Park and, eventually, the downtown Rodeo parade next Saturday.

The Texas Independence Riders set off from La Marque early Saturday morning. The ride got its start in 1961 and Juan Ochoa has been there every year since.

“It's the crowd,” he said. “I enjoy my horseback riding. I enjoy the people. I have a lot of respect for the riders and they all respect me.”

“We saw the horses on the trail, so we decided to come over and check it out,” said La Marque resident Brian Butler. "My nieces love that kind of stuff."

As you can tell, the sight was a big hit with those along the route who stopped to get video or just wave at the riders.

This is one of 10 trailrides that happen the week before the Rodeo. Though some are already headed to Houston, rides with less ground to cover won't start up until Sunday or even Monday.

If you want to see the trailriders heading to Houston, you have plenty of chances this week. Here are the routes the different rides will be taking.