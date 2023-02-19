Southwestern trail riders begin trek to Houston ahead of the RodeoHouston parade

It's a 100-mile journey for these trailriders that'll take them from West Columbia to Memorial Park.

HOUSTON — A 100-mile journey launched from West Columbia down in Brazoria County Sunday morning as the Southwestern Trail ride started its journey to Houston.

It's one of the larger of the 10 trail rides and will wind its way through McBeth, Juliff and Fresno before it pulls up in Memorial Park on Friday. Of course, these riders will then be part of the downtown Rodeo parade Saturday morning.

Rosetta Gray, who's been trail boss for more than a decade, made her first trail ride 42 years ago.

“The first I rode, I rode on a wagon,” she said. “After that, I said, 'Nah.' i said, ‘Mama, I hate that wagon. I need to ride.’”

The next year she was on a horse and has been every year since.

If you want to see the trail riders heading to Houston, you have plenty of chances this week. Here are the routes the different rides will be taking.