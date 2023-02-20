Downtown Rodeo Parade | What you need to know about the route, parking and street closures

The Downtown Rodeo Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with legendary barrelman Leon Coffee serving as the 2023 Grand Marshal.

HOUSTON — The Downtown Rodeo Parade returns this Saturday as one of the biggest events leading up to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

When is the Downtown Rodeo Parade?

The Downtown Rodeo Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 with legendary barrelman Leon Coffee serving as the 2023 Grand Marshal. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2022.

How to stream the Downtown Rodeo Parade?

Can't make it downtown? No problem. KHOU 11 has you covered. You can stream the parade in the video player above, on the KHOU 11 mobile app, on KHOU 11's YouTube channel and on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV.

Live coverage begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and it will be available to watch on-demand after.

What to know before you go

Those wishing to watch the Downtown Rodeo Parade are advised to arrive early to secure a spot along the route. Streets will be closing early Saturday morning for the parade. There is a full list of closures further down.

According to parade officials, the best places to view the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith. Further down, there is a map of the parade route.

They also said Bagby and Walker streets, from Sabine Street to Bagby, will be off-limits for viewing.

Parking for paradegoers is available at Alley Theater Garage, Lyric Center, 1100 Smith Garage, Theater District Parking, Street Parking, Texas and Smith, Smith and Preston, Smith and Dallas, Smith and Clay, Walker and Main.

Rodeo Parade Route

The Downtown Rodeo Parade route begins at Bagby and Walker streets near City Hall. Then it heads east on Walker before heading south on Travis Street.

Then the route goes west on Bell Street before heading north on Louisiana Street.

The parade route ends at Lamar and Bagby.

Street closures for Downtown Rodeo Parade

Streets will be closed Saturday morning, Feb. 25, of the parade and Rodeo Run, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Streets will open after the events finish around 2 p.m.

From 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25:

W Memorial Loop Drive from Memorial Drive to traffic circle, private access with parking pass only.

From 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25:

Buffalo Bayou parking lot entrances on Allen Parkway (BUF01-BUF10)

Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

North and south curb lanes of 400-500 Walker St. between Bagby and Smith streets.

North curb lane of 400-500 McKinney St. between Bagby and Smith streets.

Friday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

North and south curb lanes of 200-500 Walker St. between I-45 overpass and Smith Street

North curb lane of outbound Allen Parkway between Crosby and Gillette streets

From 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25:

North curb lane of 400 McKinney St. between Bagby and Smith streets

East curb lane of 800 Smith St. between Rusk and Walker streets

From noon on Friday, Feb. 24 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25:

East and west curb lanes of Sabine Street between Memorial Drive and Allen Parkway

East curb lane of Gillette Street between W Dallas and Allen Parkway

Crosby between W Dallas and Allen Parkway

Heiner St between W Dallas and Allen Parkway

From 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25:

SIDEWALKS: north side of Bell St between Milam St & Louisiana St, east side of Louisiana St between Bell St & Clay St, west side of Bagby St between Walker St & McKinney St.

MBP: City Hall Annex Surface Lot

Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

McKinney exit ramp from the North Freeway (I-45)

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from the Gulf and North Freeways (I-45)

Saturday, Feb. 25 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

At 3 a.m.: Two lanes of inbound Memorial Drive between South Picnic Lane and Shepherd Drive, full closure of inbound Memorial Drive between Shepherd Drive and Bagby Street

North curb lane of Polk Street between W Dallas and Smith streets, south curb lane of Clay Street between W Dallas and Smith streets, east and west curb lanes of Robin/Shaw Street between Clay and Ruthven streets, east and west curb lanes of Howe Street between Andrews and Pease streets, east curb lane of Gulf Freeway feeder road between W Dallas and Andrews streets, north and south curb lanes of Andrews Street between Gulf Freeway feeder road and Smith Street, north and south curb lanes of Ruthven Street between Robin/Shaw and Smith streets.

Wheelchair Division begins at 9:10 a.m. and the 10K begins at 9:20 a.m. on 400-800 Walker Street at Bagby Street going east, south on 900-1400 Travis Street, west on 700-800 Bell Street, north on 1100-1400 Louisiana Street, west on 400-600 Lamar Street, south on Bagby Street, west on inbound Allen Parkway, exit ramp onto Montrose Boulveard (leaving access to ALMI Apartments at all times), south on Montrose Boulevard (northbound lanes), U-turn at median break north of W Dallas Street, north on Montrose Boulevard (southbound lanes), exit ramp onto inbound Allen Parkway (access for apartment residents at all times), U-turn at median break east of Shepherd Drive, east on outbound Allen Parkway (access to The Dunlavy at all times), exit ramp onto Montrose Boulevard, north on Montrose Boulevard (southbound lanes), U-turn at Memorial Court/Memorial Crest Boulevard median break, south on Montrose Boulevard (northbound lanes), exit ramp onto outbound Allen Parkway, concluding at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

5K begins at 9:45 a.m. on Walker at Bagby street going east, south on Travis Street, west on Bell Street, north on Louisiana Street, west on Lamar Street, south on Bagby Street, west on inbound Allen Parkway, U-turn at median break east of Montrose Boulevard, east on outbound Allen Parkway, concluding at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Parade staging on Bagby Street between Lamar and Rusk Street, Walker Street between Bagby Street and Sabine Street Bridge, Sabine Street Bridge between outbound Allen Parkway and feeder road of inbound Memorial Drive, feeder road of inbound Memorial Drive between Taylor Street and Sabine Street Bridge. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Walker Street at Bagby Street going east, south on Travis Street, west on Bell Street, north on Louisiana Street, west on Lamar Street, and concluding on Lamar at Bagby streets. Disbanding on inbound Allen Parkway and inbound Memorial Drive.

Rodeo Parade Parking

Public parking garages in the downtown Houston area and the Theater District are available to parade viewers. Please prepare for each garage to have its own parking fees.

Directions to Theater District Parking

From I-45 North

Exit I-10 east to Milam, right on Capitol to Theater District Parking (TDP)

Exit Dallas, left on Dallas to parking

From I-45 South

Exit Scott/Downtown to St. Joseph or Pease, right on northbound streets, left on Capitol to TDP

Exit at Houston/Memorial, right on Memorial/Rusk to TDP

From I-10 West

Exit Milam, right on Capitol to TDP

Take I-45 South, exit Dallas, left on Dallas to parking

From Highway 59 North

Exit Jackson, right on Congress, left on Milam, right on Capitol to TDP

Exit I-10 west to I-45 south, exit Dallas, left on Dallas to parking

From Highway 59 South

Exit Spur 527 to Louisiana, left on Capitol to TDP

From Highway 288

Exit Polk, left on Polk, right on Louisiana, left on Capitol to TDP

Directions to Walker and Main Street Garage Parking

From Highway 59

Exit Capitol Street to Main. Left on Main and right on Walker Street.

From I-10 West

Accessible from I-10 and I-45 via Smith Street to Rusk, left on Rusk, right on Main, and right on Walker Street.

From I-45 South