HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a favorite family-friendly tradition that kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 28 and runs through Sunday, March 19.

Whether you’re looking for a fun date night with your sweetheart, a spring break outing with your besties or a great way to entertain the kiddos, RodeoHouston offers something for everyone!

For rodeo rookies who aren’t from around these parts -- and anyone else who's not a regular -- we’ve put together this guide with everything you need to know before you rodeo!

Top 10 reasons to go to the Rodeo

There are thousands of reasons the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo attracts millions of country and city folk every year. We’ve compiled our own top 10 list:

It’s a good bang for your buck. From country and pop to Latin and hip-hop, the concert lineup is packed with stars you can see for as little as $25 a pop. RELATED: RodeoHouston announces full concert lineup Your concert ticket also includes the nightly rodeo action featuring top cowboys and cowgirls competing on bucking bulls and broncs or racing around barrels. The cute and courageous kids who take part in the mutton bustin’ and calf scramble each night at RodeoHouston will make your heart smile. The nightly tribute to bucking horses is magical and never gets old.

5. If the rodeo competition and live music aren't your things, you can buy a grounds ticket for $20 for adults, ages 13 and up, and $10 for children ages 3-12. Kids 2 and under are free. The ticket includes admission to everything outside of NRG Stadium, including all the attractions inside NRG Center and NRG Arena.

If you're planning to go a few times, you can buy a grounds season pass for $50.

6. The grounds ticket also includes admission to the Carnival which offers 80 rides, 54 games and 36 food stands.

There's even a carnival area for little kids on the east side closest to Fannin with not-so-scary rides, pony rides and a petting zoo.

Tickets for rides and games are 50 cents each. Tip: Plan ahead and buy Carnival discount packs online by Feb. 25 and you'll save a lot of money.

7. The food is fabulous! Come hungry and leave your diet at home. And don't worry about the calories from all that fried, fattening food -- you're going to do A LOT of walking to burn them off. Tip: If your cowboy boots aren't already broken in, wear sneakers.

8. You can get up close and personal with horses, llamas, bunnies and all kinds of livestock inside NRG Center. With good timing and a little luck, you might witness cows, pigs or sheep give birth at AGVENTURE inside NRG Center. You can also see baby chicks hatch there!

There are also two petting zoos: one inside NRG Center and another outside near the Carnival.

9. There’s shopping galore inside NRG Center and NRG Arena. Tip: Come during the day when it's not so crowded and take your time browsing through the aisles.

10. From pint-sized cowpokes to country club cowboys to the real deal, the people-watching alone is worth the ticket price!

Rodeo scholarships: It's for a great cause!

Supporting the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is an investment in our future!

HLSR is one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S. They've awarded more than $260 million in college scholarships to more than 20,000 Texas students since 1957.

Currently, more than 2,400 students are on HLSR scholarships, attending more than 80 different Texas colleges and universities.

Any high school graduate who lives in the Lone Star State and plans to attend a Texas university is eligible. Click here for more information on how to apply.

That's no bull!

"Well, it's bulls and blood, it's the dust and mud, it's the roar of a Sunday crowd," Garth Brooks sings in his hit song "Rodeo."

The RodeoHouston competition kicks off inside NRG Stadium at 6:45 p.m. each night -- or 3:45 p.m. on weekends -- and features some of the top cowboys and cowgirls in the country.

It’s a 19-day tournament-style competition that awards cash to the top scorers each night. The final weekend, event champions will be crowned in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and women’s barrel racing. Each champion gets $50,000, a custom saddle and belt buckle and bragging rights.