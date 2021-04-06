'Some roads could be overtopped' | Officials warn of impacts from rising water in Addicks and Barker Reservoirs

The Harris County Flood Control District does not anticipate impacts on homes or businesses.

HOUSTON — The two big reservoirs off the Katy Freeway are doing their job holding massive amounts of water from recent rains and runoff.

"Not only in the last couple of days but in the last several weeks,” said Harris County Flood Control District meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

With additional rain forecasted in the coming days, Lindner said water levels may cover portions of several major roads.

Some roads in the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs are already impacted by rising water. With more rain on the way, Highway 6 and other major arteries might be next. But houses and businesses should be safe.

“Highway 6 and Eldridge and Westheimer parkways are actually built through the reservoir," said Lindner. "They’re actually within the reservoir pool." "And so, as that pool rises, the road can potentially be overtopped with water.”

Lindner expected no impact on structures this time around.

And nothing close to what the surrounding area saw during Hurricane Harvey when thousands of homes and businesses in and around the reservoirs were flooded by either encroachment or the release of water from the dam by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Right now, small amounts are being released into Buffalo Bayou without any potential flooding impact.

"It’s more of a be aware of the situation," said Lindner. "Be aware of the potential for road closures next week in and around the reservoirs, specifically the major roads we were talking about.”