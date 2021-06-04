Bacliff residents seen kayaking in streets after rain causes neighborhoods to flood

Several residents shared photos and videos of high water that took over subdivisions in Bacliff after the area was placed under a Flash Flood Warning.

BACLIFF, Texas — The rain came down hard and fast in Galveston County late Friday morning, specifically in the Bacliff area.

Several residents shared photos and videos of high water that took over subdivisions in Bacliff around lunchtime after the area was placed under a Flash Flood Warning.

KHOU 11 viewer Vanessa Dannar shared this photo of her flooded neighborhood. In the photo, her street is completely covered with water from a storm that passed through the area.

Another KHOU 11 viewer by the name of Patty sent over video of residents kayaking their way through flooded waters in Bacliff near Highway 146.

Patty also captured a woman walking in the rain with floodwaters passing her knees.

Here's another look at a flooded neighborhood in Bacliff.

Here is some of the high water in Bacliff, TX on Galveston Bay near Kemah. #khou https://t.co/KWD0LQ6umE pic.twitter.com/0WWxapy9nQ — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) June 4, 2021

Rain is likely to last through the afternoon hours in the Houston area.

There is an 80 percent chance of rain through the weekend, and unfortunately, the rain continues next week as well.