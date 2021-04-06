Mother of 3 found fatally shot in northwest Houston apartment; HPD looking for possible suspect

Police indicated early Friday morning that the shooting was first reported to them as a suicide, but now they say they are looking for a possible male suspect.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman found inside a northwest side apartment early Friday morning.

The discovery was made before 2 a.m. in the 9600 block of W. Montgomery, according to Lt. E. Pavel with the Houston Police Department.

At the scene, police said the shooting was first reported to them as a suicide. A man told 911 dispatchers that his girlfriend shot and killed herself.

When officers arrived, the 911 caller was not there, and nor was the woman’s gold Toyota sedan. Police said the woman was covered by a white sheet, and there was evidence of forced entry at the home.

Police said the victim died at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to the head and face, KHOU 11's Brittany Ford reported.

In a later press release, police identified her as Denejea Wells, 24.

“Detectives were provided information on a possible suspect in this case and are following up on leads at this time,” HPD stated. Police did not give that person’s name.

Neighbors said the woman was a mother of three children who live with her. Those children were not at at the apartment when officers arrived, however.