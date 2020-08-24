Watch live @ 1PM: City, county leaders on local preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo will discuss the storm and how Houstonians can be prepared for the storm's potential effects.

Turner and Hidalgo will speak at 1 p.m.

KHOU 11 will carry the press conference LIVE on our website, the KHOU 11 News app, on our Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Overnight, the track of Tropical Storm Laura moved back slightly to the west, putting Houston in the cone of certainty. The center of the forecast cone is now in western Louisiana, but Houston is in the cone's far western edge.

This storm has been very difficult to forecast, so it can easily shift and should be watched closely. It is still expected to pick up steam as it moves across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday declared a state disaster to assist Texans affected by the storms. Abbott announced Monday morning that FEMA had approved the declaration.

The state disaster declaration was issued for 23 counties, including all coastal surge counties, plus Bexar County, which will be for staging and sheltering.

The following counties are included in the disaster declaration: Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy

Before the storm

Make a home inventory

Have a current copy of your declarations page that has your policy number and your agent's number

Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate coverage

Repair loose boards, shingles, shutters and downspouts to prevent them from becoming an issue in high winds or torrential rain

Have an evacuation plan, and include plans for your pets

Make sure your emergency equipment is in working order, including a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries. Also, make sure to gather all medicine, replenish your first-aid kit and stock a week's worth of non-perishable food and water

Charge your cell phone and fill your car with gas

Program all emergency phone numbers

During the storm

If you are advised to evacuate, leave as soon as possible . Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts

Stay away from the windows and in the center of the room, or, stay in an interior room

Avoid flood water, as it may be electrically charged from downed power lines

Check on family members and friends

After the storm