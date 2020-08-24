Watch live @ 1PM: City, county leaders on local preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will join Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo at a press conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Tropical Storm Laura and steps residents should take to prepare for a possible hurricane.
Turner and Hidalgo will speak at 1 p.m.
Overnight, the track of Tropical Storm Laura moved back slightly to the west, putting Houston in the cone of certainty. The center of the forecast cone is now in western Louisiana, but Houston is in the cone's far western edge.
This storm has been very difficult to forecast, so it can easily shift and should be watched closely. It is still expected to pick up steam as it moves across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday declared a state disaster to assist Texans affected by the storms. Abbott announced Monday morning that FEMA had approved the declaration.
The state disaster declaration was issued for 23 counties, including all coastal surge counties, plus Bexar County, which will be for staging and sheltering.
The following counties are included in the disaster declaration: Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy
Before the storm
- Make a home inventory
- Have a current copy of your declarations page that has your policy number and your agent's number
- Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate coverage
- Repair loose boards, shingles, shutters and downspouts to prevent them from becoming an issue in high winds or torrential rain
- Have an evacuation plan, and include plans for your pets
- Make sure your emergency equipment is in working order, including a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries. Also, make sure to gather all medicine, replenish your first-aid kit and stock a week's worth of non-perishable food and water
- Charge your cell phone and fill your car with gas
- Program all emergency phone numbers
During the storm
- If you are advised to evacuate, leave as soon as possible. Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts
- Keep windows and doors closed at all time, and, if possible, board them up with wooden or metal shutters
- Stay away from the windows and in the center of the room, or, stay in an interior room
- Avoid flood water, as it may be electrically charged from downed power lines
- Check on family members and friends
After the storm
- Check to be sure your family members are safe
- If you did evacuate, wait for official notice that it is safe to re-enter your neighborhood and your house
- Document damaged property, and take photos and videos. Don't dispose of any damaged items without approval
- Keep a record of any temporary repairs or expenses to prevent further damage to your property