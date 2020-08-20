x
Hurricane

Tropical Storm Laura: Track and spaghetti models

Tropical Storm Laura is entering the Gulf and is racing towards the Texas-Louisiana coastline.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team and National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to become a hurricane today. The system is expected to impact the Gulf coast, which possibly includes Texas. From there, it's still uncertain where Laura will end up. Everyone along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on this system.

Also read: What to know about Tropical Storm Laura

We will continually update this page with the latest tracking information. Here are the latest images from the National Hurricane Center:

4 a.m. update | Aug. 25, 2020

Tropical Storm Laura track

Credit: KHOU 11
Tropical Storm Laura 4 a.m. update Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Credit: KHOU 11
Tropical Storm Laura 4 a.m. update Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020

Tropical Storm Laura spaghetti models

Credit: KHOU 11
Tropical Storm Laura 4 a.m. update Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020

Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches

Credit: KHOU

Tropical Storm Laura latest advisory

Credit: KHOU 11
Tropical Storm Laura 4 a.m. update Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020

Interactive Tropical Storm Laura tracking map

