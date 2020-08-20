Tropical Storm Laura: Track and spaghetti models

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team and National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to become a hurricane today. The system is expected to impact the Gulf coast, which possibly includes Texas. From there, it's still uncertain where Laura will end up. Everyone along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on this system.
We will continually update this page with the latest tracking information. Here are the latest images from the National Hurricane Center: