City of Houston preparing for Gulf Coast tropical depression in age of coronavirus

With Tropical Depression 8 heading toward the Texas Gulf Coast, Houston emergency response officials are preparing.

HOUSTON — A top Houston emergency response official says despite staffing and social distancing challenges from COVID-19, they are ready for whatever weather this weekend may bring.

Nickea Bradley, Houston’s Emergency Management Coordinator, says they’re taking all the steps they normally would for a big weather event.

High-water rescue trucks are in place, first responders are ready to block off roads, and the fire department’s swift-water rescue team is on standby.

This year, they’re also having to deal with COVID-19.

Bradley believes they’ll have enough PPE and hand sanitizer for both first responders and the people they help.

She said she's confident even with first responders and workers quarantined or out sick, Houston will be able to cover the city’s needs.

“Even though we are wearing a little thin with the different things happening at the moment, we’ve done really well to bring in surge staff to cover other types of city duties so that we can have as many people possible to response level capability," Bradley said.

Bradley said social distancing and screening will be part of any shelters that open.

She said the city’s not planning to open their Emergency Operations Center now but will if things get worse.

Tropical Depression Eight

This is our primary concern along the Texas coast right now as it is expected to bring several inches of rain. A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect from High Island (Galveston County) down to Mansfield (Willacy County).

"Tropical depression 8 is expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna (Friday) midday, making landfall near Corpus Christi midday Saturday," KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft said.

Thursday, July 23 Houston forecast update: Noon