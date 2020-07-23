Fort Bend County offering grants, free consulting services to small business owners affected by COVID-19

Fort Bend County business owners could receive between $5,000 to $25,000 in grants and free one-on-one business coaching.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County not only has small business grants available to its entrepreneurs, but the county is now offering free consulting services to help businesses who are struggling with the current pandemic.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Thursday the county has rolled out a new initiative aimed to serve small businesses -- specifically minority-owned and disadvantaged businesses -- who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The initiative will provide entrepreneurs with:

All of the services provided are free of charge. To apply, click here.

“Small business success is so important to us in Fort Bend County,” George said when asking all small businesses owner to apply. "Small businesses are the backbone for Fort Bend."

Fort Bend County's grant program has been active since June 15.

The program has already approved funds for 2,000 businesses that have applied.

Eligible business owners could receive between $5,000 to $25,000.

To apply for a small business grant with Fort Bend County, click here.