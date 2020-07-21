Tracking the tropics: Gulf disturbances bring heavy rain to the Houston area

While we aren't expecting a hurricane out of these disturbances, it's a reminder that hurricane season is here.

HOUSTON — We are in hurricane season and on time tropical disturbances are starting to fire up across the Atlantic. One tropical wave is moving through today (Tuesday, July 21), and the next is expected to move in on Friday.

Could we see a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico?

The GFS (American) model is starting to pick up on the tropical wave moving into the Gulf of Mexico and has it approaching the Texas Gulf Coast by Friday. Would we see something organized? Note quite. But it is something we are keeping our eyes on. A tropical depression isn't completely out of the question but a named storm is probably unlikely - no matter what we will watch closely.

What do these tropical waves mean for the Houston area and Southeast Texas?

Regardless if it becomes organized or not, we'll still see some additional tropical moisture (rain) come our way across the Houston area, which means more robust and heavier downpours.

And if you look past the tropical wave over Cuba there is even another wave moving away from the coast of Africa. This one is a little stronger with a 60% chance of development.

We have plenty of time to watch this activity and if anything changes of course we will let you know.