Pasadena homeowners plan to rebuild -- not move -- in wake of tornado damage

Homeowners in hard-hit Pasadena are already at work on repairs and they said they have no intention of leaving.

PASADENA, Texas — One family has no plans to fly the coop after last Tuesday’s tornado caused significant damage to their home.

"This is the first day that they’re going to rip out my house,” homeowner Maria Palma said.

Palma said she plans to rebuild the place she and her husband have called home for more than 30 years along with their beloved cockatiels. It's where they rode out last week’s storm.

"I saw my front door come down, you know, completely torn out with the glass," Palma said. "Not one single piece of glass touched me, that’s the thing. And to God be the glory, to God be the glory."

She said she's relying on God and a good contractor to help her recover.

"I can’t believe it’s been a week already," neighbor Robin Secrest said. "It's been a blur."

Secrest finally hired someone help to put parts of her longtime home back together. She took cover in a bathroom when the tornado hit.

"It was scary because you heard the whooshing sound overhead," Secrest said. "And I’m on the phone with my brother saying. 'It’s right overhead right now.'”

She said the last week has also been a blessing thanks to those willing to lend a hand.

"People come by and say, 'Can we bring you dinner tonight?' And, I’m, like, 'yes,'” Secrest said.

Harris County officials announced Tuesday that more than 1,500 individuals and/or households have been helped through a disaster response center and more help via state and federal resources is expected as soon as this week.

Meanwhile, some demolition of irreparably damaged homes and apartments could begin this week as well.

"But God is good. God is good,” Palma said.

She said others who have been impacted on her street also plan to stay put knowing things could have always been worse.