'It was terrifying' | Pasadena grandmother rides out tornado in SUV with daughter, grandson

PASADENA, Texas — New video taken by a dash camera during Tuesday's tornado shows the harrowing moments a grandmother, her daughter and her grandson spent trapped in their vehicle as the twister passed.

The three were inside Irma Cantu's Land Cruiser SUV outside of Pasadena High School on Tuesday when they couldn't go any further.

“I just looked around there was nowhere that we could go," Cantu said. "So I just put the car in park, I put my emergency break on.”

Then things got noisier as the twister got closer.

“I could feel objects hitting my car repeatedly," Cantu said. "It was terrifying.”

As the tornado got closer, Cantu's daughter began to pray.

Cantu, however, appeared to stay calm.

“I guess you’re either going to panic or you’re not," Cantu said. "No matter what happened, I knew that we would be OK, regardless of what did happen.”

In the end, everyone was OK. Their vehicle? Not so much.

We asked Cantu if there was anything she would do differently if she ever finds herself in a tornado again.

“Definitely in advance, when I see those warnings, you know, I’m sure going to advise my daughter not to send her son to school," Cantu said. “I would not have left the house.”