Volunteers continue recovery efforts to help those impacted by Tuesday's tornado

On Saturday, cleanup efforts were still underway in Pasadena and Deer park, two of the hardest-hit areas.

PASADENA, Texas — It will be a long road to recovery for those hit by Tuesday's tornado.

Pasadena resident Brice Cruz's elderly parents were among those counting their blessings.

"Both of them were inside when the storm hit and they rode it out," Cruz said. "Fortunately, they are okay nothing happened to them."

Their Pasadena home, however, was left in shambles.

"She said it just sounded like a bunch of bricks just hitting the roof," Cruz said.

They aren't going through it alone, though.

"When there’s help to be done, that's what god is calling us to do," one volunteer said.

A whole community was left devastated, and yet volunteers said neighbors were directing their teams to those who needed the help the most.

"They had quite a job ahead of them, so they we’re glad to see us come along," volunteer Jeff McDonald said.

His group was among the dozens of volunteers who showed up to Asbury United Methodist Church looking to help on Saturday.

Volunteers met at the church, located at 5354 Space Center Boulevard in Pasadena, to split into teams to help tarp roofs, remove sheetrock and clear debris.

"It's definitely a humbling experience to be able to have total strangers come out and help," Cruz said.