HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 4 deputy constables are staging high water rescue equipment in anticipation of Tropical Storm Imelda.

The equipment includes two 5-ton trucks, two rescue boats and a Hummer.

Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall in Freeport Tuesday afternoon and it’s expected to move at a snail's pace over the The Greater Houston Area during the week.

Th National Hurricane Center said the storm is “likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas.” Some areas could see 12 to 24 inches of rain.

List: High water locations on major roads across Houston

READ: 5 ways to prepare for potential flooding

At 3 p.m., Imelda continued its slow crawl north at 7 mph with 40 mph sustained winds and some higher gusts.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Sargent to Port Bolivar. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Galveston and Wharton counties from 1 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon. This is likely to be extended into Thursday.

Several school districts have canceled classes Wednesday.

READ: School closures, cancellations in Greater Houston Area

WEATHER RADAR: Track rain & storms across Texas

