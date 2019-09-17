HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 4 deputy constables are staging high water rescue equipment in anticipation of Tropical Storm Imelda.
The equipment includes two 5-ton trucks, two rescue boats and a Hummer.
Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall in Freeport Tuesday afternoon and it’s expected to move at a snail's pace over the The Greater Houston Area during the week.
Th National Hurricane Center said the storm is “likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas.” Some areas could see 12 to 24 inches of rain.
At 3 p.m., Imelda continued its slow crawl north at 7 mph with 40 mph sustained winds and some higher gusts.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Sargent to Port Bolivar. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Galveston and Wharton counties from 1 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon. This is likely to be extended into Thursday.
Several school districts have canceled classes Wednesday.
