HOUSTON — Houston could use a little rain right now, but this week, there’s a chance we could get too much.

There are five things you can do right now to make sure you’re ready.

1. Register for AlertHouston

Alert Houston is how the City of Houston sends out critical emergency information. It will alert you via email, text, phone call, or push alert. You can get geo-targeted warnings at your location. You can also register up to five addresses.

Link: https://www.houstonemergency.org/alerts/

2. Register for Harris County’s Flood Warning System

FWS monitors rainfall at more than 250 locations along bayous, creeks, and rivers. It will alert users in real time as water levels rise through email and/or text message.

Link: https://www.fwsalerts.org

3. Look at Houston’s Flood Prone Map

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management partnered with Houston Public Works and TxDOT to identify over 100 flood prone roadways. Drivers should check the map before rain events.

Link: https://www.houstonemergency.org/steer-clear-of-flood-prone-roadways-during-periods-of-heavy-rainfall/

4. Download the Transtar App

The Transtar app allows you to monitor road conditions in real time. It also shows regional alerts and active incidents on an interactive map.

Apple Store link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/houston-transtar/id1228688011

Google Play link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.houstontranstar.traffic&hl=en_US

5. Pay attention to meteorologists

