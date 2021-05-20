Monitoring the Gulf for tropical development and heavy rain for southeast Texas

The National Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday saying thunderstorms in the western Gulf of Mexico could bring flooding rain to our area.

HOUSTON — The good for Thursday is that the rain held off for most of the area.

The bad news -- a tropical low may try to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 24 hours. This low will move toward the Texas coast and make for a heavy rain threat Friday evening and Saturday.

The NWS said conditions are expected to be "marginally conductive" for development over the next day or so. They give the system about a 20% chance of development before reaching land in the northwestern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Tropical Update: NHC gives our spot in the Gulf a 20% chance for development now. Moving toward the middle Texas coast would put Houston/Galveston on the 'wet' side of this system Friday and Saturday. On tv at 10, see you then! #khou11 #houston #weather pic.twitter.com/Gx1pfsM3kN — david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) May 21, 2021

Regardless of development, the NWS said the system could bring heavy rain to southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana through the weekend.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul is tracking the system. Watch for his update on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.