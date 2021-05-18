Weather Timeline: Scattered storms possible Thursday

The Flash Flood Watch in Houston has expired.

HOUSTON — The Flash Flood Watch for the Houston area has been allowed to expire but is still in effect for areas east of Houston into Beaumont until Thursday evening.

Rain chances stick around Thursday with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Thankfully, we got a break Wednesday after strong storms moved through Southeast Texas late Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing strong wind, heavy rain and plenty of lightning.

The entire area remains under a Flash Flood Watch through 1 p.m. Thursday when storms could pop up again.

Weather timeline

There's a 20-percent chance for showers Thursday morning. That chance ramps up to 40 percent by the afternoon with a 60-percent chance for scattered showers in the evening.

Fort Bend County Emergency Management said there is no flooding threat, at this time, but they're keeping a close watch on the Brazos River -- just in case.

"Currently, right now, there are no major concerns with it but, as you can see, it's up more than it has been in the last six months," FBCOEM said in a news conference.

Right now, widespread flooding is not a threat, but there could be isolated pockets of heavy rain, so stay weather aware.

And keep those umbrellas handy. The forecast includes a 60-percent chance of rain through Saturday.

Lightning caught on video

What to do during a Tornado Warning

People within the affected area should seek shelter immediately and take action. The warning means there is an imminent danger to life and property. Here are some tips: