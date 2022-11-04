How weather phenomenon 'dryline' could impact Houston this week

Another significant severe weather outbreak is possible again this week thanks to the development of a dryline.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It's April in the Great Plains and you know what that means: severe weather season.

However, not all severe weather outbreaks are created equal. Three main ingredients are needed for severe thunderstorms to develop: energy, wind shear, and lift.

Lift is the one ingredient that can come in a variety of different forms.

Typically, cold fronts are the main culprit for providing lift in the atmosphere. In that setup, cold dense air undercuts warm and humid air causing it to rise. As a result, rain and storms develop, becoming severe if the other ingredients are present.

However, cold fronts aren't the only forcing mechanisms that provide lift.

Another, which is unique to the Plains, is known as a dryline.

Simply stated, a dryline is a boundary that separates arid, desert air from humid, tropical air. Along the dryline, the dry dense airmass undercuts the humid airmass forcing clouds to grow and storms to form.

The reason why drylines are unique to this part of the U.S. has to do with geography.