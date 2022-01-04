Sniffling, sneezing and wheezing? Houston expert says global warming making allergy season worse

Dr. Omar Ahmed, an otolaryngologist with Houston Methodist, says his office has noticed allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer.

HOUSTON — Tree pollen is making Houston’s beautiful spring weather tough to enjoy for people with allergies. The yellow pollen is covering the ground and cars.

Dr. Omar Ahmed, an otolaryngologist with Houston Methodist, says his office has noticed allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer. Many of his patients say they feel like their allergies are worse this year.

“Patients are really coming in and complaining. The appointments are up, just for allergies. We’re expecting worse and worse seasons as we go forward,” said Dr. Ahmed. “With global climate change, we’re seeing warmer temperatures and longer growing seasons, so longer seasons for pollen to be in the environment.”

COVID-19 may be another reason allergy sufferers feel worse this spring. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says a lot of people stayed indoors early in the pandemic and avoided the pollen. Now, the number of people impacted by seasonal allergies is back to pre-pandemic levels.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, Dr. Ahmed recommends over-the-counter medications. If that doesn’t work, it may be a good idea to consult a doctor.