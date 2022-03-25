x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Why is tree pollen so bad in Houston right now?

Trees beautify the region, provide shade, and help filter out pollution. Of course, the downside is what we’re all experiencing this week.

HOUSTON — It’s beautiful weather in Houston, but if you suffer from allergies, spending time outside comes at a price. Allergens from trees - especially oak, pine and cedar - are extremely high.

Barry Ward is a certified arborist who leads the non-profit Trees For Houston. He says oaks, pine, sycamore, and bald cypress trees are very common in the Houston area.

RELATED: Pollen problems: Doctor shares tips to alleviate allergy symptoms

RELATED: Oak pollen is at extreme levels in Houston | Tips for keeping it out of your home

Trees For Houston will plant and give away 50,000 trees this year to beautify the region, provide shade, and help filter out pollution.

Of course, the downside is what we’re all experiencing this week. For a few weeks every Spring, we have to deal with dirty cars and puffy eyes.

“Pollinating is how they produce nuts, fruits that will later produce the next generation of trees,” he said. “These trees are immensely beneficial. If you have that problem, consider yourself lucky.”

In Other News

Sugar Land PD: Grandfather, granddaughter confronted by gunmen at front door during home invasion