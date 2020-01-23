HOUSTON — Deputies are investigating a hit and run at the 9200 block of Antoine. The roadway is temporarily closed down due to the ongoing investigation.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez original said the pedestrian was confirmed deceased on the scene.

In his original statement Gonzalez said the driver remained on the scene, but corrected his statement later and said the driver did not remain on the scene.

