HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and at least one other vehicle have all mainlanes of I-45 North heading southbound closed at this time.

Houston TranStar reported the crash happened at about 3:52 a.m. Wednesday south of FM 1960.

A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms one person died in the wreck. There are unconfirmed reports of a person possibly ejected from one of the vehicles, but further information has not been released.

Drivers who are able to will want to use 249, the Hardy Toll Road or the Eastex Freeway as a detour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

