Person killed in hit-and-run along La Porte roadway

Car parts were found at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.
Credit: OnSceneTV for KHOU 11
Hit-and-run scene late Jan. 6, 2021 in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas — Police and deputy constables in La Porte are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that was discovered late Wednesday night.

It was shortly before midnight when a deputy with Harris County Pct. 8 was driving in the 10900 block of W. Fairmont Parkway and spotted the victim on the side of the road. Paramedics were called, but the pedestrian was already dead.

Deputies said they found car parts nearby, and the investigation got underway as a possible hit-and-run.

So far, no arrests or charges have been announced, but there are unconfirmed reports the driver involved later showed up at a police station and stated they thought they hit a deer.

La Porte police are now handling the investigation. Any with information that may help investigators can call police at 281-471-3811.  

