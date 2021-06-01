Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston

BikeHouston, a local nonprofit, is calling the city to reevaluate the intersection design to prevent future fatalities.

HOUSTON — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in west Houston, according to investigators.

Houston police responded to the 8800 block of Westheimer Road near Fondern Road about 7:49 p.m.

The bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk along Fondern Road when he tried to cross the intersection and was struck by an SUV turning onto Westheimer Road, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers said driver left the scene without stopping or rendering aid.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

HPD is still searching for the driver.

BikeHouston, a nonprofit organization working to make city roadways safer for cyclists, released a statement in response to the incident.

The group criticized the design of the street, which has more than a dozen lanes for vehicles and none for bicyclist, and asked the city reevaluate the area to eliminate traffic deaths.

It read in part: